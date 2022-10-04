Fire Hero Families, from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands, will attend the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, Oct. 8-9.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
The honorees will include Oklahoma firefighters:
Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Bolar, 45, who along with Firefighter Tayler W. Bradford, 28, responded to a residential fire on Jan. 29, 2021. They entered the home and were attempting to perform rescues of two people with the roof collapsed killing Bolar, Bradford and the occupants.
The NFFF recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both. The weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter’s commitment to public duty.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for an emotional Candlelight Service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle, a symbol of the hope and enduring friendship shared by all who have lost a firefighter.
Sunday morning, Oct. 9, Fire Hero Families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, where the nation expresses its gratitude for the service of their loved one. The. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.
Viewers can watch live feeds from both services on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage at firehero.org.
Two additional events occur in communities across the nation. From October 2-9, districts can participate in the national remembrance by lighting homes and landmarks in “RED.”
Fire departments, businesses, families, and others Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters leading up to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.
To conclude the weekend, bells will ring from coast to coast as a grateful nation pauses on Sunday for Bells Across America for Fallen Firefighters.
For more information on both events, visit firehero.org.
