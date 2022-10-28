A celebration of Native American Heritage Month will be at The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum in November.
This year they will have Cheyenne and Arapaho Artist’s, Gordon Yellowman, Sr. and Cristina “Cricket” Yellowman to have an Art Exhibit named, “Yellow Hawk & Holy Standing Women Artworks” that will run from Saturday Nov. 5th to Saturday Nov. 26th, inside the Robert Roberson Exhibition Gallery.
“We are looking forward to having Gordon Yellowman and his daughter Cristina Yellowman as our exhibitors in honor of National Native American Heritage Month, as well as the presentation they have in store for our visitors called “Plains Art thorough the Centuries,” and encourage everyone to attend this free event,” said Executive Director Mikel Robinson.
The date of the presentation is yet to be determined and will be in the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum’s Foster Room. There will be light snacks and refreshments and as always this is a free event.
Funding for this program was provided, in part, by Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for Humanities.
