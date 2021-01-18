High School artists in the Woodward area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills in the 34th Annual Paul Laune Memorial Art Competition and Exhibit at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
The competition is open to students within a 100 mile radius of Woodward and offers prizes beginning at $200 for Best of Show.
Rob Roberson, executive director of the museum, says "The Paul Laune Art Competition is one of our most popular events at the museum. It generates a lot of community interest and is important in encouraging the creative potential in our youth.”
Gail Sloop former instructor at the University of Central Oklahoma will be judging the students' art in the categories of oil and acrylic painting, watercolor painting, pencil or charcoal drawing, ink drawing, colored drawing, three dimensional works including pottery and sculpture, photography, and miscellaneous works including batik, collage, and mixed media.
Entries for the competition need to be submitted to the museum by 5 p.m. on Feb. 26
Youth art will be on display at the museum during the month of March, culminating in award presentations on Thursday March 31 at the museum.
Museum board members and Bruce Benbrook of Stock Exchange Bank, the lead sponsor of the competition, will make the presentations and a reception honoring students will be held following the ceremony.
For more information on entry requirements contact the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum at 580-256-6136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.