Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Seiling affecting Major, Woodward and Dewey Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Seiling. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Some croplands... pastures... and rural roads may be flooded. Areas affected extend from the southwest corner of Major County... downstream to the headwaters of Canton Lake in Dewey County. Cattle and other property should be relocated to places which are higher than nearby river banks... to avoid being isolated for several hours by water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&