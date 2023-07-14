The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum’s 40th annual photography competition will begin taking submissions Aug. 1.

The theme this year is “Capturing Inspiring Moments,” with eight categories; Scenic, Landscape, Portrait, Still Life, Floral, Animal, Insect and Black and White. Each category will have first, second and third place winners. First place prize is $50, second gets $25, third gets $15 and the theme award is $100, best of show award is $150 and People’s Choice award is the People’s Choice ribbon.

Entry fees are $10 per entry or $25 for three. Anyone can enter as long as they fill out the entry form, Theme Award submissions must be marked as such, and anyone under 18 must have a guardian’s signature on their entry form. Previous photography competition winning photographs are not eligible. Pictures turned in can either be 8x10 or 8x12 with a white 11x14 mat. The museum will sell mats for people who need them.

Those who wish to sell their photo will be able to put a price on the entry form, the museum gets a 30 percent commission for anything sold as part of the exhibit.

Entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Aug/ 29 with the judging on Sept. 2The show opens to the public Sept. 5 and closes Oct. 21 when awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. during the winners reception, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All images will have to be removed from the gallery after the reception.

Entry forms are available at the museum and on the museum’s website.

