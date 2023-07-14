The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum’s 40th annual photography competition will begin taking submissions Aug. 1.
The theme this year is “Capturing Inspiring Moments,” with eight categories; Scenic, Landscape, Portrait, Still Life, Floral, Animal, Insect and Black and White. Each category will have first, second and third place winners. First place prize is $50, second gets $25, third gets $15 and the theme award is $100, best of show award is $150 and People’s Choice award is the People’s Choice ribbon.
Entry fees are $10 per entry or $25 for three. Anyone can enter as long as they fill out the entry form, Theme Award submissions must be marked as such, and anyone under 18 must have a guardian’s signature on their entry form. Previous photography competition winning photographs are not eligible. Pictures turned in can either be 8x10 or 8x12 with a white 11x14 mat. The museum will sell mats for people who need them.
Those who wish to sell their photo will be able to put a price on the entry form, the museum gets a 30 percent commission for anything sold as part of the exhibit.
Entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Aug/ 29 with the judging on Sept. 2The show opens to the public Sept. 5 and closes Oct. 21 when awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. during the winners reception, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All images will have to be removed from the gallery after the reception.
Entry forms are available at the museum and on the museum’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.