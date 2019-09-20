Do you have a smartphone? Of course you do. Would you like some tips to take better photos with your smartphone?
The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum is presenting a smartphone photography workshop to help sharpen photography skills and raise money for the museum.
The workshop will be lead by Whitney Navarro, a self-taught photographer with a passion for nature photography. The workshop will cover the basics followed by a light nature walk to take some photos at Boiling Springs Park.
Participants will gather at the Boiling Springs Visitor Center at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The workshop will include iPhone and Android information.
Preregistration is required. Registration forms can be found online at www.nwok-pipm.org or visit the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum Facebook page for a direct link. Forms must be dropped off or mailed to the museum before the event. You can also email the form to pipm@swbell.net or send a picture text of the completed form to 703-300-3102.
The workshop is $20 per person and the money will benefit the museum. Payment will be accepted in advance or at the event. Participants are encouraged to make sure their phones are charged prior to the workshop.
For more information contact the museum at 580-256-6136.
