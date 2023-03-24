The Plains Indians Pioneers Museum will have be having an exhibition called “Oklahoma – Back Roads & Dirt Roads”, a Linda Guenther art exhibit, on April 1-29.
A reception where visitors can meet Guenther is set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m on April 1.
“As a digital artist, I’m able to take the original image and turn it into a piece of original art,” said Guenther.
She’s is an award-winning photographer with her pictures being in calenders, magazines and exhibited at the Contemporary Art Gallery, according to the press release.
“I’ve always been a country girl,” Guenther said.
She’s been living in Oklahoma since 1980. Dirt roads, aged windmills and even grain elevators are what sparks Guenther’s creativity, making Oklahoma’s rustic look perfect for her.
“Her ability to portray Oklahoma with not only her photography but the added digital aspects that she brings to her pieces,” said Mikel M. Robinson, Plains Indians Pioneers Museum’s Directer.
Guenther’s style comes from compositing pictures from around Oklahoma and combining them to make one, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.