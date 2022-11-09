The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum in Woodward officially opened their exhibit for November, which is Native American Heritage month. Funding for this program was provided, in part, by Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for Humanities.
This year they have Cheyenne and Arapaho Artist’s, Gordon Yellowman, Sr. and Cristina “Cricket” Yellowman with an Art Exhibit named, “Heóveaénohe & Ma'heóneóó'e: Yellow Hawk & Holy Standing Woman Artworks” that will run from Saturday November 5th to Saturday November 26th, 2022, inside the Robert Roberson Exhibition Gallery.
In addition to the exhibit a special presentation, “Plains Art through the Centuries,” presented by Mr. Yellowman and his daughter Cristina which is an art presentation of the history of Cheyenne-Arapaho cultural, traditional arts, including multimedia art, bead work, quill work, ledger art and photography.
The presentation will take place at 2pm on Saturday November 19th, 2022, at the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum’s Foster Room. There will be light snacks and refreshments with a reception to follow and as always this is a free event.
Executive Director Mikel Robinson says, “We are excited to have Gordan Yellowman and his daughter Cricket presenting at the Museum in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. If you enjoy all things art this is a great opportunity for you to not only grow your knowledge base but to have a one-of-a-kind experience.”
If you would like more information about the programming, please contact Mrs. Mikel Robinson at 580.256.6136 or email her at mrobinson@nwok-pipm.org.
