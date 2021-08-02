Staff reports
A second-degree murder charge was filed in Woodward County District Court last week from a shooting in April of 2020.
Sherrik Allante Lewis of Vici was charged in the shooting death of Isidro Ortega Benites Jr. on April 15, 2020, according to the information filed on July 29. An outstanding warrant was issued for Lewis with a bond of $750,000.
Lewis was originally charged in the same incident on April 17 with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, but that was dismissed on April 23 of this year.
The shooting happened in Mutual.
Lewis has three previous felony convictions from Comanche County in 2007, 2012 and 2018.
The new case number is CF-120.
