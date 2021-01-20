Candidates for municipal office in two Woodward County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1.
Carol Carrell, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 3.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office located at the Woodward County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward, for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:
Town of Fort Supply--- 3 Trustees
Town of Mooreland --- 2 Trustees
The municipal offices at stake in Fort Supply and Mooreland will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled April 6, 2021.
