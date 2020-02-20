Several felony drug charges were filed on Wednesday in Woodward County District Court
The charges came out of investigations by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics from July 2019 through January 2020, according to records filed with the court.
The charges ranged from distribution of controlled dangerous substance to trafficking in illegal drugs.
In most cases bench warrants were issued.
Charged were:
Sandra Lea Waggoner - distribution of cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000 bond. Case number: CF-58
Bradley Dwayne Holcombe - distribution of cds-meth after former conviction of a felony; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
Bench warrant: $100,000 bond. Case number: CF-59
Michelle Anne Case - distribution of cds-meth
Preliminary hearing: March 31. Bond: $50,000. Case number: CF-60
Tasha Renee Burns, aka Tasha Renee Davis - distribution of cds-meth within 2,000 feet of a school, second and subsequent
Bench warrant: $100,000 bond. Case number: CF-61
Stacy Pinkston - distribution of cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000 bond. Case number: CF-62
Jacob Mathew Womack - distribution of cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000 bond. Case number: CF-63
Mark Edwin Jones - distribution of cds-meth, second and subsequent
Bench warrant: $100,000 bond. Case number: CF-64
Lacey Lauer, aka Lacey Fay Lauer, distribution of cds-meth after former conviction of a felony.
Preliminary hearing: April 22. Bond: $100,000. Case number: CF-65
David Michael Jenkins - distribution of cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000 bond. Case number: CF-66
Daniel Luke Scott, trafficking in illegal drugs - after two former convictions of a felony; distribution of cds-meth, after two former convictions of a felony
Bench warrant: $100,000. Case number: CF-67
Daniel Ray Hamman - distribution of cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000 bond. Case number: CF-68
Travana Nicole Spencer - distribution of cds-meth within 2,000 feet of a park; possess firearm during commission of felony
Bench warrant: $50,000. Case number: CF-69
Angelina Nicole Ruiz - trafficking in illegal drugs
Bench warrant: $50,000. Case number: CF-70
Angelina Nicole Ruiz - conspiracy to distribute cds-meth
Bench warrant: $50,000. Case number: CF-71
Eddie Montgomery Love - distribution of cds-meth within 2,000 feet of a school
Case number: CF-72
Ronald Dean Holcombe - distribution of cds-meth after former conviction of a felony
Preliminary Hearing: April 28, 2020. Bond: $100,000
Case number: CF-73
