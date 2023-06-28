Mr. & Miss Firecracker is coming back on July 3 at The Woodward County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 5 p.m.
Admission is $3.
“It’s a small non-formal pageant, just for fun, they used to do it every year for the 4th of July celebration,” said Chanel Meinders,, event organizer. The event is happening on July 3 so that nobody misses the July 4 celebrations.
“We decided to put this competition on as a fundraiser for my daughter, Zoey Ann Martin, who will be representing Woodward in the International Cinderalla scholarship Pageant and the America’s Amateur Modeling and Talent Competition,” Meinders said.
Cost is $25 per contestant and $20 per sibling contestant. The girls divisions go from 1-17 years old and boys divisions go from 1-6 years old. Contestants will compete in one category which will be modeling in their red, white and blue attire. Ages 4-17 will answer on stage questions.
“My hope for this pageant is to be able to connect with the little ones in my community and encourage and inspire them to embrace and shine their natural beauty,” Martin said.
Pageants have helped Martin build her confidence and self-esteem and she said this event is a way for her to give local children the same opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.