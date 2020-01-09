Jessica Marie Maupin appeared in the Woodward County Courthouse courtroom on Thursday. Her attorney, Becky Barney, requested time to consider a recently received offer from the state.
“My client is 19. I want her to make decisions in plenty of time,” Barney said.
In lieu of the announcement by both parties of an offer by the state, District Judge Justin Eilers ruled to strike the hearing for motion and continue with the motion and pretrial on February 13 at 1 p.m.
Maupin has been charged with murder in the first degree - malice aforethough, in the shooting death of 22 year old Justin Lout on June 27, 2018.
Along with Royce Eugene Denton, 35, Maupin was present when Lout was allegedly shot by Denton at a Woodward residence.
Denton is also charged with murder in the first degree - malice aforethought and is scheduled to appear for a motion docket on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m.
- Woodward News staff reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.