Woodward County Commissioners will open more sealed bids at their meeting Tuesday in the courthouse.
Meeting time is 10 a.m.
The meeting is Tuesday instead of Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.
Bids to be opened this week include:
- 6-month countywide right-of-way mowing
- 6 month countywide road grading
- 6-month countywide road materials
- 6-month countywide road striping
Commissioners will also make decisions on two bid items that were tabled at the last meeting. One was the bid on grade blades and bolts. The other was the bid on gyp rock.
Also on the agenda are weekly updates on grants and discussion, if any, with officers and emergency management.
Other items include 4-week payroll and purchase orders.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the commission chambers at city hall.
To start, a public hearing on a zoning change is scheduled.
Property owners are requesting a zoning change from neighborhood shopping district to general residential district in order to place a Solitaire home on a lot.
A vote on the proposal is on the regular meeting agenda.
The consent agenda includes several user agreements, including one for a softball tournament, two for rodeos and one for Books in the Park.
Also, a supplemental budget amendment is on the consent agenda.
Action topics include the employment agreement with City Manager Shaun Barnett, mowing agreements with Green Zebra Services and Peak Environment for city owned properties and agreement between Crossroad Aviation and Hospitality and the city concerning the Woodward airport.
