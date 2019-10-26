SHAWNEE - Mooreland won its second straight Class 2A state cross country championship at Gorden Cooper Technology Center on Saturday.
The Bearcats placed four runners in the top 15 in points and edged Rejoice Christian for the championship. Mooreland finished with 76 points to 81 for Rejoice Christian. Hooker was fifth in the team standings.
Bearcat senior Collen Mclain won the individual title timing 16:27.41 over the 5K course. He beat Levi Jones of Wright City by nearly a minute.
Francisco Ortega was fifth overall (third in team points) in 17:37.41 for the Bearcats, Chandler Crissiup was 13th (team points) in 18:20.22 and Ben Brown was 15th in 18:28.69. Mooreland's fifth place runner (top five are scored) was Jayden Patterson in 19:42.04. Wyatt Lively (19:55.89) and Thomas Goff (21:22.95) also ran for Mooreland.
Laverne freshman Teegan Green was 34th overall with a time of 18:50.59. Fort Supply had two runners. William Pachner was 51st in 19:21.03 and Ryker Garton 59th in 19:34.56. Both are freshmen.
The top finisher for the Hooker Bulldogs was freshman Kaysen Stevens, who was eighth overall (fifth for team scoring).
Zoee Weaver of Beaver won the 2A girls individual championship, covering the 3200 meter course in 12:07.42, six seconds ahead of Riley Coleman of Watonga. Hayley Whiteneck of Cheyenne was third.
Watonga won the team championship, edging the Hooker Bulldogs by a point, 52-53. Cherokee was third with 119 points and Boise City fourth with 134. Balko finished eighth, Cheyenne 14th and Laverne 16th.
In Class 4A, freshman Jordan Hoffman of Weatherford won the individual race in 12:11.39. Lincoln Christian won the team title. Weatherford was sixth, Kingfisher eighth, Anadarko 10th and Elk City 17th.
Lincoln Christian also won the boys team championship. Weatherford was fourth, Anadarko ninth, Elk City 12th and Kingfisher 15th.
Weatherford's top finisher was Andres Arrieta in ninth place.
