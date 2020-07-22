The Monster Truck Summer Nationals return to Crystal Beach Stadium on Saturday.
The show will feature some of the top monster trucks in the nation competing in several events with a cash prize of $20,000 up for grabs.
Among the trucks is the 3D Alligator Truck called Xtermigator out of Florida. Also in the field is the Wolf's Head Oil Truck driven by Kristen Hope, the top female driver in the country.
Hope, 21, has been involved in the sport since she was 16 and has competed professionally in monster trucks since she was 19. She has driven many trucks, but Wolf's Head Oil holds a special place in her heart. Her goal is to get the crowd howling with the "Wolf's Head Howl" in every city.
Also competing are the trucks Bear Foot, Monster Patrol and the world's largest truck, Sgt. Smash.
Other events include motorcycle jumpers performing tricks and there is a local tuff truck contest with local rivers running their vehicles over a tuff-dirt course.
You can even take a ride in a real monster truck.
Organizers said special VIP box seats or pit passes are available, allowing spectators to attend the pre-show party where they can meet drivers, get autographs, take pictures with trucks and kids can meet "Batman" and get a "Batman" souvenir.
Tickets will be available at the gate and kids tickets are $13. Adults are $21. VIP box seats are $30 and pit passes are $10.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
For more information visit showclix.com.
