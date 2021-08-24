Monday's games
Softball
Laverne 7, Woodward 5; Perry 11, Alva 1; Amber-Pocasset 23-10, Hooker 0-0; Cache 13, Anadarko 3; Arapaho-Butler 14, Mountain View-Gotebo 0; Arnett 7, Seiling 1
Guymon 9, Beaver 0; Binger-Oney 3, Hydro-Eakly 2; Chickasha 8, Blanchard 5; Blackwell 8, Tonkawa 0; Canute 7, Lookeba-Sickles 3; Morrison 13, Cashion 3; Vici 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 8; Ringwood 12, Cimarroin 5
Weatherford 15, Clinton 3; Merritt 22-17, Cordell 0-1; Pioneer 10, Covington-Douglas 1; Woodland 5, Covington-Douglas 3; Tuttle 11, Elk City 4; Bixby 10, Enid 3; Okarche 19, Geary 0
Hammon 13, Leedey 1; Hobart 13-13, Sayre 0-0; Mooreland 11, Waukomis 0; Pioneer 8, Woodland 7; Hinton 4, Watonga 0
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 10, Calumet 0; Binger-Oney 13, Cement 1; Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Duke 6; Leedey 8, Cheyene-Reydon 5; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Cimarron 0; Hydro-Eakly 11, Fort Cobb-Broxton 3; Sterling 13, Okarche 3
Volleyball
Weatherford def. Clinton, 25-17, 25-16, 13-25, 25-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.