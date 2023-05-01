The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) offers public health services across northwest Oklahoma.
Effective immediately, the Mobile Wellness Unit will transition back to nurse services only, until a new provider is available. At this time child and adult wellness or sickly provider visits will not be offered.
Currently, nurse services are offered by lead nurse Tammy Foster, RN III and nurse Nyki Long, RN II with 30 years of experience between them. Team members also include Charles Carrico, Equipment Operator II and Shyanna Clark, Administrative Technician III. The Mobile Wellness Unit has an established monthly schedule that can be accessed at: Oklahoma.gov/Health/MobileWellness
A wide range of services are made available such as: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning supplies, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services continue to be available.
“We continue to offer a long list of services at our Mobile Wellness events; Tammy and Nyki remain dedicated to bringing the best possible care to our clients,” said Ashley Ferguson, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director. “They have been a part of the team since inception and continue the vision we have for the Mobile Wellness program in our district,” continued Ferguson.
The OSDH District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit will be at the following locations in May:
BEAVER COUNTY
May 10 and 16, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
CUSTER COUNTY
May 2 and 24, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
TEXAS COUNTY
May 8, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell
May 9 and 17, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Tyrone School Library, 513 Florence Street, Tyrone
May 23, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
WOODS COUNTY
May 3, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 1076 Main Street, Freedom
May 18, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
For more information about the MWU, call (405) 549-2191.
The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.