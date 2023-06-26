On Saturday, June 17 the town of Laverne had severe storms that quickly turned into tornadic weather, causing damage to many homes and businesses in the area. The Harper County Health Department building did not sustain damage; however, the cooling system was affected.
The clinic was without power and telephone service through Thursday, June 23.
The Mobile Wellness Unit was operating on site, serving as the Harper County Health Department, and offering Tdap vaccines to those in need until services were restored.
“We want to serve the clients and assist those in need during this challenging time for the Laverne community,” said Ashley Ferguson, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director. “Any assistance we can provide whether connecting them with resources or quickly activating the Mobile Wellness team is what Public Health is all about.”
“We felt it was imperative to deploy the Mobile Wellness Unit right away and provide Tdap vaccine to the local community to avoid any risks that come with exposure to debris clean up,” continued Ferguson.
In addition, the Mobile Wellness vans will operate in various parts of District 1 providing nurse services at their regular clinics and pop-up events. This schedule is subject to change.
BEAVER COUNTY
July 18, 2023 -- 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
CIMMARON COUNTY
July 6, 2023 –-10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boise City High School, 700 NE 1st St., Boise City – WIC Only
DEWEY COUNTY
July 20, 2023 -– 3-7 p.m., Vici Public School, 301 S. Miller St. Vici - Health Fair
TEXAS COUNTY
June 11, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Tyrone Food Mart, 101 E. Hwy 54, Tyrone - New Location
June 25, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell
WOODS COUNTY
July 5, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 1076 Main Street, Freedom
July 27, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
Services available at this time through the Mobile Wellness Unit include: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning supplies, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
For more information about the MWU, or to schedule an appointment for these or other services call (405) 549-2191.
The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
