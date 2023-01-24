The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) offers public health services across northwest Oklahoma. In celebration of National Patient Recognition in February, the Mobile Wellness Unit will be hosting Client Appreciation events offering children dental varnish and blood pressure screenings free of charge at select locations.
The Client Appreciation events will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on the following dates:
February 1- Town Hall in Freedom February 13- OPSU Noble Center in Goodwell
February 7- TFC EMS Building in Thomas February 14- Tyrone Public School in Tyrone
February 8-Bryan’s Corner Kitchen in Balko February 16 Zooks Country Market in Waynoka
“Showing our appreciation to the communities that have welcomed the Mobile Wellness Unit is very important to us. We value all of our patients and want to continue providing care in these rural communities for years to come,” said Ashley Ferguson-, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director. “It is also important to remind the public to take advantage of this opportunity to visit with the staff and learn more about the many programs that are offered on the Mobile Wellness Unit.”
Services offered by the MWU include: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning visits, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, women’s exams, immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
The OSDH District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit will be at the following locations in February:
BEAVER COUNTY
February 8 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
February 21 - 9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
CUSTER COUNTY
February 7 and 23 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
TEXAS COUNTY
February 13 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell
February 14 and 22 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Public Library, 513 Florence Street, Tyrone
February 28 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
WOODS COUNTY
February 1 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Public Schools Football Field, 1138 Eagle Pass, Freedom
February 16 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
For more information call (405) 301-9085.
