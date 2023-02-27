The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) offers public health services across northwest Oklahoma.
World Hearing Day is March and to bring awareness and promote ear and hearing care, the Mobile Wellness Unit will be offering hearing screenings free of charge at select locations.
The screening events will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:
- March 1- Town Hall in Freedom
- March 13- OPSU Noble Center in Goodwell
- March 7- TFC EMS Building in Thomas
- March 14- Tyrone Public School in Tyrone
- March 8-Bryan’s Corner Kitchen in Balko
- March 16 Zooks Country Market in Waynoka
“Our Wellness Mobile Unit continues to be dedicated to providing Oklahomans healthcare services that are easily accessible within their communities. We are excited to offer hearing screenings to individuals of all ages. It is an easy, quick and painless process that tells people if they might have hearing loss,” said Ashley Ferguson, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director.
“If you suspect you or a family may have hearing loss, take steps to keep it from getting worse by having a hearing screening,” Ferguson added.
Services offered by the MWU include: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning visits, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, women’s exams, immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
The OSDH District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit will be at the following locations in March:
Beaver County
March 8, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
March 21, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
CUSTER COUNTY
March 7 and 23, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
TEXAS COUNTY
March 13, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell
March 14 and 22, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Public Library, 513 Florence Street, Tyrone
March 28, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
WOODS COUNTY
March 1, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Public Schools Football Field, 1138 Eagle Pass, Freedom
March 16, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
For more information about the MWU, call (405) 301-9085.
The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
