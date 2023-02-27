Weather Alert

...Red flag warning for parts of northwestern Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon... .Dry conditions and gusty winds will contribute to favorable fire conditions during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA... * TIMING...Noon to 600 PM. * WINDS...Southwest to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES...69 to 73 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&