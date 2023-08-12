The annual Miss Woodward competition will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in the Woodward High School Auditorium.
There are 11 contestants, all seniors, this year and will compete in a number of categories, including talent.
Here are the contestants and their talent:
Emma Heckart, dance
Breanna Reaves, dance
Jocelyn Treece, vocal
Mackenzie Wenner, color guard routine
Emily Hall, song in sign language
Jessica Davis, dance
Lily Talley – Glockenspiel solo
Skylar Allison – testimony
Vaneza Veloz-Garcia – vocal
Melanie Rosales – vocal
Harley Stephens – spoken word with vocal.
The winner will represent Woodward in the Miss Cinderalla competition at Northwestern later this fall.
Escorts this year are James Heckart, Charles Brydon, Cole Parker, Wyatt McDowell, Caleb Luthi, Carson Medina, Zane Waibel, Dayne Harris, Derrick Morales, Michael Logan and L. J. Mason.
Pageant director is Illana Spicer and assistant is Jada Grunewald.
Spicer said a special event has been added this year – Miss Woodward’s Little Princesses.
Miss Woodward is a fundraiser for the junior class.
The competition starts at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10. You can order tickets online, via a facebook link or you can purchase them at the door.
