The Woodward Ministerial Alliance has scheduled its series of Journey to the Cross Lenten luncheon devotionals.
The services will be held at noon each Wednesday in the seven weeks before Easter, starting March 2 and ending april 13. The services will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall (1316 9th St.) from noon to 1 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Schedule for the speakers so far includes Nathan Twyman on March 2, Shannon Davis on March 9, Karen Rogers on March 16, TBD on March 23, Cristobal De Loera on March 30, Ronnie Hopkins on April 6 and Scott Ware on April 13.
