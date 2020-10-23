Boomer family
We continue to meet weekly to review and monitor COVID-19 cases in the school and in the community. During the past week, we saw an increase of 43 new cases. Thirty-eight of those are currently active with 9 in congregate living facilities and 6 in other communities.
Based on this data, our current safety protocols will remain in place (masks strongly recommended for all staff and students, required for visitors and in office areas and confined meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible, sanitizing measures, etc.)
We strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions. Avoid large gatherings, wear a face covering as needed, practice handwashing, etc. . . We are very blessed and fortunate to have been in school, in person, 5 days a week. Let's all work to keep it that way.
Thanks for all you do and have a great weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.