This was posted on the Woodward Schools Facebook page Tuesday:
Dear Boomer family: Today, an adult affiliated with Woodward High School learned he/she was exposed to COVID-19 outside of the school setting. The person does not have symptoms and has not tested positive. School administrators already have contacted those who interacted with the individual. Health officials have confirmed that no additional action is needed by students at this time. The person involved left campus immediately and will quarantine, as recommended by the CDC. While we must protect his/her privacy, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.
There is nothing more important to Woodward Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We will continue to follow all CDC and State Department of Health guidelines as we navigate situations related to the virus. As more cases are being confirmed across the state, we encourage everyone to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure. If you would like more information about COVID-19, please contact your doctor or the Woodward County Health Department at 580-256-6416. The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Avoid close contact with those who are sick. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects. Stay at home when you feel sick. Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people. Wear a cloth mask in public when you cannot socially distance.
Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family.
Thank you for your support of Woodward Public Schools.
Sincerely, Kyle Reynolds Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.