The Woodward County Home Community Education Clubs will be having their annual Memorial Flower Sale throughout May.
The sale runs from May 1 through May 27 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The sale is in Mooreland on north Main just north of the train tracks on the east side of the road.
All proceeds from the sale go to fund two $1,000 scholarships to Woodward County High School seniors to assist with costs for higher education.
