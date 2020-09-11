Meetings and get-togethers are all part of a busy Monday coming up in Woodward.
The Woodward Board of Education has its monthly meeting and the county commission will hold a short meeting. Also, the Woodward Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon is on tap. The High Plains Technology Board is also meeting Monday.
Woodward's school board meets at 6 p.m. in the school administration building, 10th and Texas.
The agenda is a relatively short one with most items rolled into a consent agenda.
Some of the consent agenda items include budget revisions, financial reports, district fundraisers and field trips and stipends for academic extra duty.
Action items include a resolution to cover all alternative education co-op expenses that exceed the amount of revenue received by the alternative education co-op by the general fund. Also, board members will discuss a hearing impairment service agreement between the district and Johnna C. Morris Au.D. for the school year.
An executive session is planned for discussion of the certified negotiated agreement, the district personnel report for September and the quarterly performance evaluation of the superintendent.
Board members will also hear a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
*****
Woodward County Commissioners have a brief agenda for their 10 a.m. meeting at the courthouse on Monday.
In addition to regular reports and routine items, the commissioners will discuss the possible disposal of a 1972 Chevy water truck located at the landfill.
*****
The monthly chamber of commerce luncheon at the conference center will serve as the kickoff for the annual Woodward United Fund Drive, which supports several non-profit organizations in the community.
Among fundraisers planned for the United Fund are a chicken noodle and chili dinner at Kids, Inc,. a baked potato dinner at the Senior Center and a quilt raffle.
In addition, chamber members will hear from Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, who was elected in 2018 and is in his first term after serving several years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Mulready has brought a business-like approaching to budgeting and management of the state insurance department, according to a press release.
*****
High Plains Technology Center's board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the school's board room.
A fairly busy, but mostly routine agenda, will greet board members.
A proposed executive session to hire a full-time custodial/grounds and maintenance person is on the agenda followed by an action item in open session.
A hearing is also scheduled to take comments from the public on financial matters including past and future expenditures of the district.
Also planned is a presentation of the accreditation site report for the technology center as approved by the state board of education.
Most other items involve financial and various reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.