County commission
The board of Woodward County Commissioners will have another monthly meeting of county officers during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday at the courthouse. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, observed holidays for the year 2021 will be considered.
The board will open sealed bids for Rural Water District 2 for well house materials in regard to a 2020 OEDA REAP grant.
Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations from Learn no to Burn-Capital (SNA-3) to Learn not to Burn maintenance and operations (SNA-2) in the amount of $10,000 due to a decrease in sales tax revenue.
The County Treasurer’s financial statement as of June 30, 2020 for resale property fund will be considered.
The board will consider a resignation from Gordon Ridings as a member of the Public Facilities Authority Board as well as an appointment of Gary Goetzinger to the board.
- Dawnita Fogleman
City commission
Woodward City Commissioners will see a short agenda on Monday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
A short consent docket includes a couple of use agreements.
The first is between the city and Woodward County Event Center to use the round-up club arena for the Woodward County Fair horse show on Aug. 27. The second is with the city and American Cancer Society to use Crystal Beach Park for a luminary service on Aug. 29.
The only action item on the agenda is a clam against the city for a loss of property concerning damages from a vehicle tire that ran over a piece of curbing in the street.
The Woodward Municipal Authority also has a short agenda with one action item - approval or disapproval of the lease agreement between the city and Woodward Municipal Golf Course.
- Johnny McMahan
High Plains Technology Center
High Plains Technology Center will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s board room.
In addition to reports and other monthly items, the board has set an executive session to possibly fill some positions.
Board members will discuss hiring a part-time TAP instructor and two full-time instructional assistants for the upcoming school year.
