Monday’s weekly county commission meeting includes agenda items on courthouse renovations and budget discussions.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners are set to discuss architecture service scope for courthouse renovations.
In July, voters approved an extension of a .4 cent sales tax for projects at the courthouse, including a new handicap accessible entrance in the front, among other projects.
Commissioners are also set to talk about the planned budget for the second week in a row.
The budget proposal at the last meeting was a little over $7.8 million for 2023-2024.
Other agenda items include a weekly update on grants and possible discussion, if any, with county officers and emergency management.
In addition, commissioners will take up purchase orders, setting the calendar for meetings in 2024 and the purchase of a copier and fax.
Another item that has been on the agenda for a couple of weeks is consideration of the bid for the Mutual Fire Building. One bid was received but has yet to be approved pending some discussion with Mutual Fire Department representatives.
