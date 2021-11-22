District 1 Oklahoma State Department of Health Staff and Project AWARE are teaming up with Woodward Public Schools to host a Medicaid Enrollment Event on Dec. 2, 2021 from 12-5 P.M.
“The main goal of the event is to help ensure that all families in our community have access to health insurance,” said America Tarpein, Project AWARE intern. “We want to prepare families with the resources to access health care and mental health care services when they need to.”
Tarpein says anyone is welcome to attend this enrollment event as it is open to the public.
Items needed to bring to the event for enrollment are:
- Estimates of home income
- Social Security numbers for all members of the household
- Proof of pregnancy if pregnant
- Taxes if self-employed
Staff at the event will process any application even if someone isn’t sure about qualifications. Applications will be completed online at the event. There is also an opportunity for SNAP and WIC applications or setting appointments if time does not allow for all to be completed during the event. There will be English and Spanish speaking staff to assist in the application process.
Anyone who is a resident of Oklahoma is welcome to attend, and they do not have to be in the Woodward Public Schools school district.
The event will be held at the Woodward Public Schools Administration Building located at 1023 10th St. in Woodward.
For any further questions on items needed or questions about the event, contact Will Shirkey at 405-301-4320.
