After a back-and-forth first quarter, seventh-ranked McGuinness exploded for 19 points in the second period and went on to defeat the Boomers 45-14 Friday at Boomer Stadium.
Woodward dropped to 2-3 on the year and 1-1 in District 5A-2. McGuinness is 3-2 and 2-0 in the district.
After a series of punts, the Irish broke through on a 57-yard touchdown pass from River Warren to Andrew Smith early in the second period.
The Irish scored again on their next possession with Michael Taffe going in from 10-yards out for a 13-0 lead.
The next score came late in the half on a one-yard run by Taffe. The touchdown was set up by a 22-yard fluke catch by Smith after the ball bounced off another receiver's hands.
A fumble recovery early in the third period set up the next McGuinness score, a 24-yard by Taffe, one of the top juniors in Oklahoma.
The Boomers got on the board late in the third period on a wide receiver pass from Sam Cheap, who is also a quarterback, to a wide open Taelen Laird. The play covered 48 yards. Daniel Pinckard added the extra point.
McGuinness answered right back on a one-yard run by Taffe early in the fourth period to make it 33-7.
After a Boomer punt, Taffe got free for a 43-yard touchdown and 39-7 lead.
The final McGuinness score came on a 20-yard run by Kellen Fraile after a turnover.
Denzel Emery got the final Boomer touchdown on a 55-yard run with 3:25 left in the game.
The Boomers go on the road to Guthrie next week while McGuinness hosts Carl Albert in a battle for first place in the district. Carl Albert edged Guthrie 22-19 on Friday, handing the Bluejays their first loss of the season.
The other 5A-2 games were big routs. Lawton Eisenhower beat Western Heights 67-0 and Piedmont blasted Guymon 70-6.
In area games, Mooreland stayed unbeaten in A-1 with a 40-6 blowout of Burns Flat-Dill City. It was the first loss for the Eagles.
Fairview kept pace in the district with a 53-13 victory over Thomas and Hooker also stayed percent, defeating Sayre 22-7. Texhoma edged Merritt 7-6 in the other A-1 game.
In Class C-1 district play, Waynoka downed Boise City 36-20, Tyrone beat Sharon-Mutual 36-8, Beaver got its first win of the season 46-0 over Corn Bible Academy and Buffalo broke into the win column with a 22-6 decision at Geary.
In Class B non-district action, Ringwood edged Turpin 28-26, Seiling shut out Snyder 22-0 and Waurika outscored Canton 66-48.
In Class 4A games of interest, Clinton blasted Chickasha 54-14, Bethany beat Elk City 27-6, Elgin upset Weatherford 33-27 and Newcastle beat Cache 21-7.
