The May 2021 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from March business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from March 16th to 31st and estimated sales from April 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $189,493,350 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $43,326,853 from the $146,166,497 distributed to the cities and towns in April last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $32,497,366.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $31,426,782 sales tax disbursement and a $5,960,081 use tax disbursement.
City May 2021 May 2020
Arnett $7,564.07 $13,732.42
Beaver $34,838.32 $31,995.29
Buffalo $18,180.13 $23,306.06
Camargo $4,626.16 $2,218.21
Canton $21,356.03 $26,778.63
Fairview $131,984.96 $115,960.99
Fargo $3,431.16 $2,548.49
Forgan $3,395.76 $3,303.85
Fort Supply $2,851.26 $2,040.84
Freedom $1,763.60 $1,151.70
Gage $6,034.80 $3,331.58
Laverne $32,744.51 $38,384.29
Leedey $5,662.72 $9,932.72
Mooreland $42,002.62 $34,012.53
Okeene $39,984.43 $31,624.65
Seiling $110,179.58 $66,975.61
Shattuck $60,321.08 $74,476.79
Taloga $3,187.49 $4,399.68
Vici $24,623.53 $34,206.53
Waynoka $39,884.13 $31,721.14
Woodward $975,829.85 $877,339.24
County May 2021 May 2020
Beaver $43,674.35 $55,431.82
Dewey $146,643.72 $138,213.34
Ellis $106,985.85 $148,309.67
Harper $41,418.91 $48,623.86
Major $106,123.19 $131,863.49
Woods $56,890.51 $57,623.86
Woodward $262,156.78 $247,236.86
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.