The May distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from March business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from March 16th to 31st and estimated sales from April 1st to April 15th.
The disbursement of $146,166,497 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected a decrease of $14,180,567 from the $160,347,064 distributed to the cities and towns in May last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,458,420.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $25,170,893 sales tax disbursement and a $ 4,809,712 use tax disbursement.
City May 2020 May 2019
Arnett $13,732.42 $36,472.25
Beaver $31,995.29 $30,839.45
Buffalo $23,306.06 $19,947.66
Camargo $2,218.21 $5,695.42
Canton $26,778.63 $23,707.23
Fairview $115,960.99 $155,981.67
Fargo $2,548.49 $4,216.58
Forgan $3,003.85 $3,662.90
Fort Supply $2,040.84 $1,769.45
Freedom $1,151.70 $2,227.14
Gage $3,331.58 $3,844.89
Laverne $38,384.29 $32,599.72
Leedey $9,932.72 $8,280.55
Longdale $4,279.49 $4,032.20
Mooreland $34,012.53 $24,521.93
Okeene $31,624.65 $43,633.91
Seiling $66,985.61 $76,261.58
Shattuck $74,476.79 $75,689.03
Taloga $4,399.68 $9,434.32
Vici $34,206.53 $25,843.86
Waynoka $31,721.14 $43,086.72
Woodward $877,339.24 $981,776.16
County May 2020 May 2019
Beaver $55,431.82 $57,651.74
Dewey $138,213.34 $239,069.56
Ellis $148,309.67 $227,626.92
Harper $48,623.86 $46,230.23
Major $131,863.49 $358,452.83
Woods $57,623.86 $82,225.43
Woodward $247,236.86 $270,461.81
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.