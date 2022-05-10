A busy month is ahead for the rest of May in Woodward.
Eggs and Issues is coming Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Electric. Reps. Carl Newton, Mike Dobrinski and Kenton Patzkowsky along with Sen. Casey Murdock will attend. The legislators typically make a presentation, then take questions from those in attendance.
The Lion Heart Half Marathon is on Saturday at Boiling Springs State Park. The half marathon and 10K races start at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K event begins at 8 a.m.
The Red Dirt Showdown Semi Truck Show andDrag Races will be Friday and Saturday at the Woodward County Event Center.
Musical Entertainment for the weekend is Casper McWade performing both Friday and Saturday night at 9 p.m.
Drag races are on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks will be available and there is also a Kids Zone.
The John Conlee Concert is set May 18 at the Woodward Conference Center. The Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry Star sings Rose Colored Glasses, Common Man, Old School and more.
Tickets are available at www.itickets.com/events/464478.html or at the Conference Center via cash or check only.
The Pride of Texas Carnival will be at Crystal Beach on May 19-22.
Extreme Summer Nationals Monster Truck show will be on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Beach Stadium.
High Plains Spring Swing Softball Tournament is May 21-22 at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex. The Baseball Tournament is June 4-5.
For more information contact Crystal Simmons at nwokspringswing@gmail.com.
Woodward Education Foundation 25th annual golf scramble is Thursday, May 26 at Boiling Springs Golf Club. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and start time is 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
Classic Bowl XXXIV is May 28th-June 4th. Events include boys and girls golf, softball, baseball, boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, football and the 250 member honor band will perform at halftime of the football game. The tri-state event has 91 schools participating from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
