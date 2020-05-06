Amid comforting sidewalk art, yard signs and window decor, residents aren’t the only ones trying to brighten spirits in the community.
The Woodward Arts Theatre Historic Marquee has been showing bright lights for a year now, but as pandemic has swept the world, our nation and crept into our state, it has displayed a fun sass for residents who drive by.
Sayings such as, “Love Your Neighbor, But From Afar” and “Don’t Cry For Me Quarantina” were submitted to Executive Director Laurie Steenbergen as she called a few supporters with ideas to vote on for the Corona Marquee.
With endless messages of thanks from the community for the weekends the historic marquee has been lit dancing in Steenbergen’s mind, she took idea to the community for a vote via Facebook.
“We have lit up almost every Friday and Saturday during this time and the response has just been a joy,” Steenbergen said. “Our Marquee pictures have literally gone all over the world.”
Being fully lit for the first time in over 20 years, the neon glow has shined upon many fun events and downtown memories this year, according to Steenbergen.
“Then in March (the marquee) truly became the star of the show well, at least a welcome co-star to the coronavirus that was taking center stage throughout the world,” Steenbergen said. “The pandemic scare came at a time that usually sees the theatre in all its glory. March was supposed to be a new and fun fundraising partnership event with the Young Professionals.”
With preparations in full swing for the upcoming all-star civic opera Spring Musical, Disney’s Cinderella, set for April was regrettably postponed due to the crisis. According to Steenbergen, some extremely talented fresh faces were involved in the production.
“And May… Well that was the anniversary of the Marquee lighting and Twister Alley International Film Festival that usually brought in talent and fun from literally all over the world,” Steenbergen mused. “After that the month of May was always filled with recital fun and saw another 1,500 people or so through it’s doors.”
According to Steenbergen, closing to the public for an unknown time and trying to plan ahead with no clear indication a reopening date was difficult. Her dream, and that of the rest of the arts and theatre council, is in seating people arm to arm as they are whisked away into the charms of evenings of enchanting entertainment.
“Coming and going under the Neon had become the new norm for the theatre and its guests over the last year,” Steenbergen said. “This is a place where in spite of everything its players would insist, The Show Must Go On, but it didn’t and it couldn’t.”
After initial calls and shock of what was really transpiring and right in the busiest season, Steenbergen began to think of what this situation was going to do to the hearts and souls of the overall community.
“In addition to our mission of the arts, we have our mission of preserving this building and keeping its iconic standing in a manner that encourages and engages our community,” Steenbergen said. “I will never forget at the Marquee lighting a man came up to me in tears and thanked me for restoring it.”
According to Steenbergen, the man had served overseas said he would think about getting home, picturing the Marquee as part of what he would eventually return to. He had been grieved that it hadn’t been lit for so many years.
Board President Woody Leonard said about his “Don’t Cry For Me Quarantina” suggestion, “We like to hope that we will lure Patti Lupone here with it!"
Woodward Arts Theatre will be supporting 2020 seniors, changing the message to one of congratulations over the weekend.
“In this time of little personal interaction, it is not unusual for cars of individuals and families to drive down Main and honk their hellos,” Steenbergen said. “It has been an amazing experience to watch us reach out to each other.”
