The March distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from January business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically.
The monies they reported this period represent sales from January 16th to January 31st and estimated sales from February 1st to February 15th.
The disbursement of $142,148,389 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $2,447,180 from the $139.701,209 distributed to the cities and towns in March last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $19,358,909.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $23,594,539 sales tax disbursement and a $3,461,369 use tax disbursement.
City March 2020 March 2019
Alva $505,030.37 $303,773.24
Arnett $19,197.29 $43,926.45
Buffalo $19,676.79 $17,244.20
Camargo $1,749.70 $3,809.18
Canton $21,544.54 $45,322.86
Cherokee $44,321.48 $61,786.47
Fairview $109,229.61 $163,406.48
Fort Supply $1,851.08 $20,114.41
Freedom $1,206.20 $3,521.03
Gage $3,702.02 $3,830.09
Laverne $29,427.05 $26,116.21
Leedey $10,629.19 $6,580.78
Longdale $4,087.87 $3,289.47
Mooreland $23,833.61 $26,080.85
Seiling $72,843.71 $87,767.88
Shattuck $66,227.03 $69,878.14
Taloga $5,670.38 $9,994.87
Vici $20,913.62 $26,995.46
Waynoka $40,686.21 $49,910.41
Woodward $782,199.16 $881,904.79
County March 2020 March 2019
Beaver $79,967.00 $56,326.72
Dewey $204,416.58 $281,639.93
Ellis $147,979.12 $191,396.60
Harper $39,723.53 $35,341.11
Major $159,313.50 $415,911.47
Woods $49,931.69 $81,311.63
Woodward $220,960.07 $272,042.61
