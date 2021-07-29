A first-degree manslaughter charge against Brent Anthony Cisco of Anadarko was dismissed by the district attorney's office last week in Woodward County District Court.
That case, filed in January, was dropped because a second degree murder charge was filed against Cisco on July 13. A charge of causing accident without a valid drivers license-death was also added.
Cisco is accused of causing the death of Tyler Adams in a vehicle wreck in Woodward County in October of 2020.
According to the affidavit, Cisco was driven a pickup and lost control on a county road. Adams, a passenger, was ejected and died from a head injury. Cisco and another passenger, Daniel Lopez, were uninjured.
Cisco is accused of driving and causing the accident with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.
The change from manslaughter to murder came because Cisco has a prior conviction of driving under the influence from Colorado, according to court records.
The second count claims Cisco did not have the proper driver's license, according to the affidavit.
Cisco's bond is $50,000.
The new case number is CF-117.
