A manslaughter charge was filed Jan. 13 in Woodward County District Court against an Anadarko man stemming from a fatality accident in Woodward County last October.
Brent Anthony Cisco is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Tyler Adams, according to court records.
The charges accuse Cisco of driving a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more and causing the accident that resulted in Adams' death.
According to an affidavit filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Trent Cagle, the accident happened at approximately 3:01 a.m. .on Oct. 11 on a road in Woodward County.
According to the affidavit, Cisco was driving a Ford Ranger with Adams and Daniel Lopez as passengers. After going through the intersection of County Roads NS 198 and EW 42, Cisco lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and the vehicle overturned onto its passenger side. Adams was partially ejected and received a fatal head injury. Cisco and Lopez were not injured.
Cagle said in the affidavit that he observed Cisco “to exhibit behavior consistent with being impaired by alcohol.” A blood sample was obtained and sent to the OSBI for analysis.
Cagle said he received the report from the OSBI confirming that the sample from Cisco showed an ethyl alcohol content of 0.175 +or- 0.017 g/100 mL.
A bench warrant with a bond of $100,000 has been issued for Cisco.
