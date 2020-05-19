A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday with a felony of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a stabbing incident north of Woodward Monday night.
Dakota Gary Bowser made his initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon and bond was set at $25,000. Bowser is also not allowed to have any weapons in his possession. His next court hearing is May 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Bowser is charged with stabbing Stetson Stewart, 22, during an altercation under the North Canadian Bridge on Highway 34 just north of Woodward.
Stewart was taken to AllianceHealth Woodward for treatment, said Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges, sheriff deputies interviewed several witnesses and determined Bowser was assaulting younger kids playing in the water.
A fight eventually ensued between Bowser, who had grabbed a knife from his bike, and Stewart, and during the fight Stewart was stabbed by Bowser, according to the affidavit.
Case number CF-2020-115
