A 19-year-old male is in custody following an altercation that lead to a stabbing Monday evening around 5 p.m.

According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, Dakota Bowser has been booked on an assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint, and is awaiting arraignment as of Tuesday morning.

The altercation took place north of Woodward by the Highway 34 bridge. The victim, a juvenile, was taken to the ER, but Mitchell had not heard anything else on his condition.

Woodward News will update this story as more information becomes available.

