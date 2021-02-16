While area residents prepare for more incoming winter weather and sustained extreme cold temperatures, OSU Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt offers some tips to ensure pets stay happy and healthy as well.
“Animal care in the winter can often be overlooked as most pets come inside,” Lynes-Matt said. “Oklahoma winters can sometimes be unpredictable, from wind and rain to snow and ice, you have to take each day with precaution.”
According to Lynes-Matt , animals, just like humans, need ways to get out of the cold.
“For common household pets, this is an easy task,” Lynes-Matt said. “If the temperature is below freezing, bring them inside to a heated facility... provide jackets, blankets for them as well.”
Allow outdoor animals to have a dry and sheltered area to get escape the harsh cold. Lynes-Matt suggests a windbreak or three-sided shelter with the back side facing the north.
“Always have fresh water available to your animals,” Lynes-Matt said. “Make sure that the water is free of ice and is clean. They make heated pet bowls and troughs and sell them at your local feed store.”
Heating pads and heat lamps are dangerous and to be used with caution, according to Lynes-Matt.
“If an animal stays on a heating pad too long, it can cause severe burns to the animal's body,” Lynes-Matt said. “A heat lamp can cause fires and burn down buildings. Both of these items are to be used with extreme caution. If you are to use them, make sure the animal has a way to escape the heat and make sure there is nothing flammable around.”
Feed is also an important consideration.
“Since it is cooler outside, your animal may have a need for more calories, especially if kept outside,” Lynes-Matt said. “Increasing how much food you are giving them would be helpful.”
If in doubt, contact a local veterinarian on how much and what type of feed the animal should have in the wintertime, Lynes-Matt suggested.
Winter chemicals, such as antifreeze and de-icers, are highly toxic to animals, even in very small doses, according to Lynes-Matt.
“If you use any de-icer on places where your pet frequently walks, plays, or is, wipe their paws off after these activities,” Lynes-Matt said. “It can severely injure their paws and cause damage.”
Animals can also get hypothermia and frostbite, which can be life threatening.
“Playing in the snow is a great activity for your pet. When you get done playing though, bring them inside to a warm dry place so they can warm up,” Lynes-Matt said. “Some early indicators of frostbite show up on the tips of their ears or on the skin. If the skin is blue, that is one of the earliest signs of hypothermia.”
With proper care and consideration, animals can be quite resilient in winter.
