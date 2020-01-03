In 1970 President Richard Nixon declared January National Blood Donor Month as a way to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and increase donations by others, according to iSpecimen.
To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking you to make donating a resolution.
“Some of our friends and neighbors are facing another year of difficult and life-threatening health challenges,” said President and CEO of OBI John Armitage, M.D. “We invite you to make a resolution in 2020 to give blood or platelets on a regular basis to ensure that the right blood is available for patients at the right time.”
There are two upcoming blood drives in the area to get things started:
Jan. 9 - Fort Supply High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 - St. Peter Catholic Church from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, according to OBI. Just one blood donation can save up to three lives.
Each donor will receive a free, limited edition, long-sleeved t-shirt. Blood recipients will have the opportunity to send a message of appreciation to their individual blood donor, anonymously, through OBI’s Thank the Donor program.
For more information visit obi.org.
