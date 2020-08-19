Relay For Life of Northwest Oklahoma will be a drive-by or walk-through remembrance this year. This is American Cancer Society's unique celebration of life in honor or memory of those whose lives have been touched by cancer. While the event is usually more entailed with activities for relay teams and the rest of the family, this year will be a bit quieter for the health and safety of all.
Luminaries will be set up at Crystal Beach Park from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on August 29th, according to Co-Charwoman Polly Cottom.
"Luminary sacks will be lit up and out for people to drive by or walk by," Cottom said. "To honor survivors and care givers and remember those that have fought the good fight."
In order to have a loved one honored, call or message Polly Cottom with details at 580-334-4172.
"If an one would like to make sure they or a loved one has a luminary sack in with their name on it please message," Cottom encouraged. "We do not want to leave anyone out."
