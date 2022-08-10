Congressman Frank Lucas has scheduled some town hall meetings across western Oklahoma for next week.
Aug. 17
Kingfisher County Town Hall Meeting
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Chisholm Trail Museum
605 Zellers Avenue
Kingfisher
Blaine County Town Hall Meeting
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Watonga City Hall
410 West Main Street
Aug. 18
Dewey County Town Hall Meeting
11 a.m. to noon.
Great Plains National Bank
100 Broadway
Taloga
Major County Town Hall Meeting
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fairview Community Center
206 E. Broadway Street
Fairview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.