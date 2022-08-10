Congressman Frank Lucas has scheduled some town hall meetings across western Oklahoma for next week.

Aug. 17

Kingfisher County Town Hall Meeting

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Chisholm Trail Museum

605 Zellers Avenue

Kingfisher

Blaine County Town Hall Meeting

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Watonga City Hall

410 West Main Street

Aug. 18

Dewey County Town Hall Meeting

11 a.m. to noon.

Great Plains National Bank

100 Broadway

Taloga

Major County Town Hall Meeting

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairview Community Center

206 E. Broadway Street

Fairview

