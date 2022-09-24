Dr. Marvin Reidlinger retired recently after 30 years at Woodward Animal Hospital and 47 years of working in the veterinary field.
“My favorite part of my career was the relationships I developed with clients and their pets. I also loved the daily variety of the vet practice. No two days were the same,” he said.
Reidlinger started working at a veterinary clinic while he was in Maryville, Mo., attending high school. He continued his studies in Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine in May of 1983.
Reidlinger moved to Woodward in 1992 and purchased Dr. Ferd Waddell’s interest in Woodward Animal Hospital. He worked and partnered with Dr. Ron Guthrie for 11 years.
Reidlinger’s wife Darla, is from Shattuck and they were excited to be closer to her family.
“My retirement plans are to work cattle on my farm in Ellis County, spend time with Darla and travel. I’m also looking forward to being a grandparent. Our daughter Kellie Laughlin from Edmond, is expecting our first grandchild in March of 2023. Along with sleeping all night without answering the emergency phone or making midnight trips to the clinic to check on hospitalized patients.” he said.
The greatest change he has seen in his career is the role and the value that people placed on their family pet. That has facilitated a greater, more challenging and in depth level of medicine the veterinarian provides. The options for diagnostic tools and treatments have dramatically improved the past few years.
Darla Reidlinger spoke of her husband, “He had a genuine care for his patients and spent many hours, day and night, caring for them. He has also loved working side-by-side with his daughter, Dr. Haley Palacio, the past two years. He is optimistic about the veterinary career opportunities she is currently exploring in the OKC area.”
Woodward Animal Hospital was a predominantly large animal practice at the time of purchase in 1992, but had transitioned to an exclusively small animal practice by the time he retired.
Dr. Marvin Reidlinger is very grateful for the faith his clients placed in him with their animals and gives God the glory for the years of success that Woodward Animal Hospital has enjoyed.
