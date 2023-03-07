A Woodward woman died in a two-vehicle accident south and east of Oakwood in Dewey County on Monday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Mikaela S. Warren, 29, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Watonga, the OHP said.
According to the OHP report, Warren was driving west on U. S. Highway 270, crossed the center line and struck a semi that was going east. Her vehicle then went off the road to the left and rolled one quarter time.
The driver of the semi, Douglas D. Stewart, 61, of Freedom, was treated and released at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The accident happened a little after 8 a.m.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the OHP.
