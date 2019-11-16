People may or may not support President Trump in his re-election bid, but he will have a Democratic opponent and possibly some third-party types.
Local voters are starting to take a closer look at some of the candidates on the Democratic side.
Margaret Benbrook, 72 and a Democrat, is taking her time to decide.
"I wish the three front-runners were not my age," she said. "I wish they were younger, but that's what we have. I do like what I've heard lately from Pete Buttgieg and, of course, he's on the very young side. Kamala Harris, I also like a lot of what she says."
Benbrook would like more of a centrist candidate.
"Someone middle of the road," she said. "Someone that understands that in politics you do have to be a negotiator and a compromiser. It's the only way you can make progress."
Aaron Van Dorn, 36-year-old Democrat, is looking at Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
"I like the policy ideas that I've heard out of them more in the last few years than anyone else," he said. "I haven't heard anything of substance out of most of the rest of the field."
He would like to see a winnowing of the field.
"My opinion is that we're hyper-divided already in our own political grouping," he said. "And, so if we wait too long in this race that's already being run. … There's only one opponent, but if there's seven people all fighting each other to take on that opponent, it might be too late, especially if they shred each other."
Rodney Folsom is an independent who wants more choices and believes that will eventually happen.
Folsom said people who vote for third-party candidates even though they have no chance to win are sending "a message to the people behind the people, that we want a third choice."
He thinks that feeling will become more prevalent in future elections.
Several Republicans are more focused on supporting the president for another term rather than studying the opposition.
"I can see the good that he's done for the country," said Butch Fjoser, a Republican. "The discontinuing of unnecessary regulations and tax cuts and bringing jobs back to the U. S. from overseas and stopping this horrible trade deficit with China and the European Union and cutting back on our support of the United Nations, which is obviously anti-American.
"Those are all things that other presidents wouldn't do because it wouldn't be politically expedient for them. That's primarily why I'm a Trump supporter, and I'll vote for him again."
Calvin Nelson, a Republican, is also focused on the president rather than his opponents.
"I think he's the first president in a long time that's actually got into office and is doing what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail," Nelson said.
Ron Sunderland, 63, is a Republican and Trump supporter who has followed the Democratic race fairly closely.
"Elizabeth Warren has really come up in the polls, and I think she is more acceptable to a lot of people, there is not a lot of background for people to go back and hammer her on, things like that.
"With the strength behind the Republican party right now, I don't know if there is a Democrat that can challenge that,” he said.
He thinks Warren might eventually be the one to get an opportunity to try.
