“Due to the coronavirus and the city's new restrictions, The Pregnancy Center will be suspending parenting classes for the present time. The Center will remain open to distribute essential items.
We ask that when coming in you pick up these items, you have a list of what is needed, as there will not be any "shopping." If a client is short on "Mommy Money" because of canceled classes, this may be waived for essentials. Please watch our Facebook page for future notices."”
Church services
Faith United Methodist Church in Woodward is suspending in-person worship this Sunday and will be live streaming on Facebook Live at regular time 10:40 a.m. and will be reevaluating the situation each week, according to Pastor Scott Ware.
The First United Methodist Church of Shattuck has suspended onsite services. Services will be posted on Facebook Live while the church maintains contact and outreach by phone, text and social media. "We are also staying in contact with our members, especially the older members, with volunteers prepared to run any necessary errands for them,” Pastor Tim Ashcraft said.
The Woodward Seventh Day Adventist Church board voted to have a live feed message for at least the next 2 Sabbath’s (Saturday), via the web on their Facebook pages. Alva’s service will be streamed this week to both pages. Next week will be streamed from Woodward service. A few members who can’t receive streaming online will be in attendance, however the church is trying to keep numbers low and encourage distant personal contact while in the church building.
Gamma Club of Woodward
The Gamma Club of Woodward Book Review scheduled on April 7 at the Josie Adams Cultural Center has been postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
