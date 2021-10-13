Tears of pride and joy flow from each member of the Woodward PrimeTime dragon boat team as they share their histories of racing on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City as part of the OKC Boathouse Foundation Riversport OKC.
For four years Woodward has had eleven women (aged 50-80+) that have spent 10 weeks training every Thursday evening in OKC from July through October. This prepares their team for the annual Riversport Dragon Boat Race at the Oklahoma Regatta Festival in October.
Dragon Boat racing goes back to ancient China when there were 20 paddlers in each boat. It involves a whole-body workout of legs, arms, shoulders, back, abs, and core while providing cardiovascular fitness by increasing endurance and stamina. The front of the dragon boats today is still the shape of a dragon like they did thousands of years ago.
In the four year they have participated, the Woodward PrimeTime team placed 2nd twice, 3rd once, and this year they brought home the gold. The competition categories have been different each year depending on the Boathouse specifications to age. Because of that the PrimeTime team competed in the Wise Dragon mixed (men and women 55+) twice, and open women (ages 20+) once. Then this year they qualified for the Wise Dragon women’s competition for those age 50+.
Teammates said the idea for putting together a team came from Tracy Evans, owner of the Woodward Wellness Center. Evans along with Donna Olson, Daliana Jeter, and Kelly Hayes had already been successfully participating in the Regatta in the 8-man sweep boat sponsored by OG&E. With Evans’ help the ladies in the PrimeTime morning class at the Woodward Wellness Center put together a dragon boat team for women ages 55 and up.
There is one Drummer that sits at the front of the dragon boat keeping the rhythm in unison for paddling these boats in practice and competition. The Drummer is followed by 10 paddlers that sit side by side on five rows of benches in the boat. At the back of the boat is where the Coach/Steersman stands. The dragon boat and the Steersman are provided to the Woodward team for the 10-week practice season and the Regatta Festival.
Besides the enjoyment of challenges and hard work, the PrimeTime teammates also share camaraderie and strong Christian faith. The ladies form a circle with arms around each other’s shoulders as they lower their heads with thanksgiving and pray before each practice and each race.
Here are some thoughts and memories from the PrimeTime teammates:
“I look forward to each week during the season to bond with my beautiful sisters,” said Karla Wilson. “We can do anything together with the strength from our faith and Father. The bond we have created will last a lifetime.”
“Cheers to strong women who share a common bond of enjoying health and fitness, and honoring the Lord with every given opportunity,” said Michelle Fanning.
“The setting of being in a small, confined place with a group of ladies having to be in unison and using your strength to achieve a task was a great feat to experience and conquer. The ultimate victory was God giving us the strength to win,” said Donna Lovejoy.
“Some of these ladies we didn’t even know and now we’re like a family,” said Denise Whitehead. “And to win 1st place with my family was just over the top. It’s just amazing. All these years we’ve always gotten 2nd or 3rd so to finally win 1st was the greatest feeling ever.”
“A little stretch and a prayer and then on to the race. We’ve got this, ladies,” said LaPonna Lawson.
“This year we were in the age 50 and up group. It was all the bonding, and we weren’t afraid to bring up our faith, and we were all blessed by God, and we got to be together,” said Brenda Alexander. “Kathy Wales was one of the best that could quote verses out of the Bible. She’s been our Captain for four years. She keeps us very motivated all the way through.”
“This is our year to be overcomers; a year when we’ve been faced with family death to Covid, missing practices due to exposure to COVID, injuries and the tragic loss of life of two teammate’s family members,” said Linda Hensal.
“We didn’t get to do it last year (because of COVID) and couldn’t get together with all these women. It means a lot (winning this season). It’s fun to get together with all these ladies,” said Lisa Batt.
“This was my second year to compete with the team. I look forward to being with these ladies. I have had opportunities to have new friendships and share great experiences with them. I’ve never competed in a group setting, really never competed in anything in a group activity,” said Alison Collier. “This is my first medal to win in anything.”
“This is also my second year. I came on board when Alison came on board. We came together as a team for the dragon boat for an athletic event,” said Krista Yadon. “We were overcomers after all the things that happened throughout the year. It was far more than just an athletic event. We came together as friends, a team for life. We are a small group that supports each other and looks out for each other, far more than just working together in a boat.”
“I have enjoyed being on this team, and love getting to know each of you better,” said Beverly Armstrong.
“I feel so blessed to have been a part of this amazing, determined group of strong Christian women for four years and I look forward to future years in the Dragon Boat,” said Kathy Wales.
Year round the PrimeTime team values training. This team of determined women plan on competing in years to come, with commitment, focus, cooperation, hard work, and faith.
