Woodward Public School (WPS) Superintendent Kyle Reynolds released a statement Monday afternoon stating, allegations concerning inappropriate conduct by Woodward Public School teacher were brought to the administration on November 1st.
The administration immediately placed FFA Instructor Tyler Laubach on leave and began an investigation and a Title XI investigation, according to Reynolds.
“During the investigation, as is appropriate in many situations, we consulted with law enforcement,” Reynolds said. “No criminal action was found.”
Reynolds did not reveal the nature of the alleged inappropriate conduct.
Woodward Police Department School Resource Officer Lieutenant Jack Brown said, “There was no police report made because there was nothing criminal at that point.”
Following the investigation, on November 4th the teacher and a representative from the Oklahoma Education Association met with WPS administration. Then Laubach elected to resign. He had worked for WPS for about two years, according to Reynolds.
