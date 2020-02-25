Woodward High School junior Sawyer Zimmerman has made it to the final round of voting for the state FCCLA officer team for 2020-2021.
Zimmerman is one of 17 students vying for the 10-person officer team to lead the student organization.
Family and Consumer Sciences Education and its affiliate student organization Family Career and Community Leaders of America are components of the CareerTech system. More than 10,000 students in Oklahoma high schools and technology centers are members of FCCLA.
Officer elections will be held at the state convention in Oklahoma City on April 2.
"Students were interviewed, tested over FCCLA facts and presented a one-minute speech within their region," said Denise Morris, state FCCLA advisor. "Seventeen students were chosen from the second round of interviews and will have their names on the final ballot."
State officer team members are responsible for duties such as planning and conducting workshops, installing district officers and leading chapter officer training. The officer team also presides over state convention, works with members to increase membership and helps to raise awareness of FCCLA in the state.
"Throughout the year, FCCLA members tackle issues such as teen violence prevention, traffic safety, family issues, career exploration and much more," Morris said.
On a national level, FCCLA has more than 175,000 members and over 5,300 chapters.
Other student organizations affiliated with CareerTech include FFA and agriculture education, DECA and marketing education, HOSA and health careers education, Business Professionals of America and business and information technology education, Technology Student Association and technology engineering and SkillsUSA and trade and industry education.
For more information about FCCLA email Morris at denise.morris@careertech.ok.gov or call 405-743-5467.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.